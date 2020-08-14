In last trading session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw 2,717,084 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.72 trading at -$1.01 or -3.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.5 Billion. That closing price of HUYA’s stock is at a discount of -15.66% from its 52-week high price of $28.59 and is indicating a premium of 52.35% from its 52-week low price of $11.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HUYA Inc. (HUYA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.93%, in the last five days HUYA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $28.59- price level, adding 13.54% to its value on the day. HUYA Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.75% in past 5-day. HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) showed a performance of 4.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.8 Million shares which calculate 3.81 days to cover the short interests.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HUYA Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +20.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.7% while that of industry is -8.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.3% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $434.02 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $464.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $323.66 Million and $352.58 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.1% while estimating it to be 31.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 113.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.94%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 257 institutions for HUYA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at HUYA for having 7.79 Million shares of worth $132.06 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 45.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 5.16 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 29.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.54 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5165500 shares of worth $87.56 Million or 29.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.03 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $51.36 Million in the company or a holder of 17.57% of company’s stock.