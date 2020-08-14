In recent trading session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw 1,627,047 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.24 trading at -$0.15 or -2.35% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.15 Billion. That current trading price of FSM’s stock is at a discount of -17.79% from its 52-week high price of $7.35 and is indicating a premium of 76.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.35%, in the last five days FSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $7.14-1 price level, adding 12.47% to its value on the day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.23% in past 5-day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) showed a performance of 21.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.22 Million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +74.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -52.94% while that of industry is -12. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.7% in the current quarter and calculating 12.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $67Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.75% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 169.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 165 institutions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at FSM for having 19.58 Million shares of worth $99.66 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 7.39 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.07 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7626413 shares of worth $34.24 Million or 4.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.89 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.68 Million in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.