In last trading session, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) saw 1,072,991 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.67 trading at -$0.5 or -8.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $143.18 Million. That closing price of FENC’s stock is at a discount of -88.18% from its 52-week high price of $10.67 and is indicating a premium of 31.04% from its 52-week low price of $3.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 407.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.1%, in the last five days FENC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $10.67- price level, adding 46.86% to its value on the day. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.6% in past 5-day. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) showed a performance of -31.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.11 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 129.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +164.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 94% for stock’s current value.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $470Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.78 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -23% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%