In recent trading session, Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) saw 3,182,786 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.26 trading at -$0.02 or -0.19% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $811.97 Million. That current trading price of FPAC’s stock is at a discount of -14.52% from its 52-week high price of $11.75 and is indicating a premium of 3.9% from its 52-week low price of $9.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 571.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 507.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (FPAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 95.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65 institutions for Far Point Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Point, LLC is the top institutional holder at FPAC for having 15.69 Million shares of worth $158.81 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 24.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, which was holding about 6.18 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.55 Million.

On the other hand, RMB Mendon Financial Services Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1221431 shares of worth $12.36 Million or 1.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 266.67 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.7 Million in the company or a holder of 0.42% of company’s stock.