In recent trading session, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) saw 2,258,608 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.2 trading at $1.21 or 7.57% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.43 Billion. That current trading price of EQT’s stock is at a discount of -4.48% from its 52-week high price of $17.97 and is indicating a premium of 75.52% from its 52-week low price of $4.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.57%, in the last five days EQT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $17.97- price level, adding 4.54% to its value on the day. EQT Corporation’s shares saw a change of 57.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.12% in past 5-day. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) showed a performance of 36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.03 Million shares which calculate 2.76 days to cover the short interests.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EQT Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +195.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -139.76% while that of industry is -36.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -250% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -14% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $854.58 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $930.26 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $941.67 Million and $947.2 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.2% while estimating it to be -1.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 411 institutions for EQT Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at EQT for having 28.74 Million shares of worth $203.2 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 11.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 24.88 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $175.88 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 18868196 shares of worth $133.4 Million or 7.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.3 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $124.07 Million in the company or a holder of 3.64% of company’s stock.