In last trading session, eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) saw 30,941,255 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.8 trading at $0.41 or 29.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $110.19 Million. That closing price of EMAN’s stock is at a discount of -1.11% from its 52-week high price of $1.82 and is indicating a premium of 92.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For eMagin Corporation (EMAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.5%, in the last five days EMAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 1.1% to its value on the day. eMagin Corporation’s shares saw a change of 423.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.14% in past 5-day. eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) showed a performance of 120.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.03 Million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.11% for stock’s current value.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2020. Company posted $6.32 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%