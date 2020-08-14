In recent trading session, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw 1,457,119 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.21 trading at $0.03 or 1.37% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $29.25 Million. That current trading price of CPSH’s stock is at a discount of -51.58% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 60.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 174.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 529.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days CPSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $2.34-7 price level, adding 7.48% to its value on the day. CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of 114.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.61% in past 5-day. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) showed a performance of -13.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.06 Million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for CPS Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CPSH for having 114.06 Thousand shares of worth $115.2 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 0.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Northern Trust Corporation, which was holding about 12.23 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.35 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 109990 shares of worth $111.09 Thousand or 0.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $71Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.