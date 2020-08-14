In last trading session, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) saw 3,587,055 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.08 trading at -$0.31 or -2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.08 Billion. That closing price of CNX’s stock is at a discount of -28.07% from its 52-week high price of $14.19 and is indicating a premium of 61.55% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.72%, in the last five days CNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $11.65- price level, adding 4.93% to its value on the day. CNX Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 25.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.13% in past 5-day. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) showed a performance of 36.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.81 Million shares which calculate 5.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.72% for stock’s current value.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $295.98 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $374.62 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $344.65 Million and $508.99 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -14.1% while estimating it to be -26.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -111.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.7%

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 304 institutions for CNX Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ is the top institutional holder at CNX for having 48.31 Million shares of worth $256.99 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 25.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.75 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $115.69 Million.

On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17741730 shares of worth $94.39 Million or 9.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.56 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $50.87 Million in the company or a holder of 5.1% of company’s stock.