In recent trading session, China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) saw 1,795,485 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.85 trading at -$0.14 or -4.68% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $93.13 Million. That current trading price of CAAs’ stock is at a discount of -45.96% from its 52-week high price of $4.16 and is indicating a premium of 49.82% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 68.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 114.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.68%, in the last five days CAAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $3.71-2 price level, adding 23.18% to its value on the day. China Automotive Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.95% in past 5-day. China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) showed a performance of 0.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.66 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +75.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 75.44% for stock’s current value.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that China Automotive Systems, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -65.63% while that of industry is -34.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -150% in the current quarter and calculating -38.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -8.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.03 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $113.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $105.75 Million and $100.54 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -17.7% while estimating it to be 13% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 321.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for China Automotive Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CAAS for having 457.26 Thousand shares of worth $795.63 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 1.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 141.2 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $245.69 Thousand.

On the other hand, Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 88022 shares of worth $153.16 Thousand or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 86.3 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $150.16 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.