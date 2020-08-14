In last trading session, Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) saw 3,192,766 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at -$0.07 or -13.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.07 Million. That closing price of CHAP’s stock is at a discount of -411.91% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 49.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.211. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -13.42%, in the last five days CHAP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the stock touched $0.5 price level, adding 16.02% to its value on the day. Chaparral Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.67% in past 5-day. Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) showed a performance of -25.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.57 Million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (CHAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chaparral Energy, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -53.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.33% while that of industry is -35.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -75% in the current quarter and calculating -66.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -35.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $21Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $67.91 Million and $64.85 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -69.1% while estimating it to be -32.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88 institutions for Chaparral Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Strategic Value Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at CHAP for having 13.9 Million shares of worth $6.53 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 29.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 4.1 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.93 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1059360 shares of worth $497.9 Thousand or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 656.16 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $321.26 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.