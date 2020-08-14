In recent trading session, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw 1,374,689 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.65 trading at -$0.73 or -5.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $925.97 Million. That current trading price of MYGN’s stock is at a discount of -178.97% from its 52-week high price of $35.29 and is indicating a premium of 26.96% from its 52-week low price of $9.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 650.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.49%, in the last five days MYGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $14.44- price level, adding 9.76% to its value on the day. Myriad Genetics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -52.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.89% in past 5-day. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) showed a performance of 13.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.84 Million shares which calculate 9.85 days to cover the short interests.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Myriad Genetics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -31.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -107.78% while that of industry is 12.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -162.5% in the current quarter and calculating -34.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $144.59 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $180.78 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $186.3 Million and $209.81 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -22.4% while estimating it to be -13.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -95.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.1%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 319 institutions for Myriad Genetics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MYGN for having 12.46 Million shares of worth $178.28 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 16.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.37 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $119.71 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4518141 shares of worth $69.85 Million or 6.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.09 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $29.84 Million in the company or a holder of 2.8% of company’s stock.