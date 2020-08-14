In last trading session, Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) saw 964,886 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.04 trading at $0.12 or 0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $728.04 Million. That closing price of MDP’s stock is at a discount of -184.91% from its 52-week high price of $45.7 and is indicating a premium of 37.59% from its 52-week low price of $10.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 572.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Meredith Corporation (MDP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.34 in the current quarter.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.75%, in the last five days MDP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $17.42- price level, adding 7.92% to its value on the day. Meredith Corporation’s shares saw a change of -50.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.43% in past 5-day. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) showed a performance of 15.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.95 Million shares which calculate 9.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.38 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -4.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.42% for stock’s current value.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Meredith Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -50.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -65.7% in the current quarter and calculating -17% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $665.17 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $791.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 196.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.7%

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 320 institutions for Meredith Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MDP for having 5.32 Million shares of worth $65.03 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 13.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.04 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.31 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Ariel Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2434532 shares of worth $36.1 Million or 6.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.22 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $27.13 Million in the company or a holder of 5.51% of company’s stock.