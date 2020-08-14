In recent trading session, Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) saw 1,627,373 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.05 trading at -$1.77 or -20.01% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $137.73 Million. That current trading price of EQ’s stock is at a discount of -283.69% from its 52-week high price of $27.05 and is indicating a premium of 68.79% from its 52-week low price of $2.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 758.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equillium, Inc. (EQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -20.01%, in the last five days EQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $12.29- price level, adding 43.04% to its value on the day. Equillium, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 107.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.16% in past 5-day. Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) showed a performance of -49.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 250.27 Million shares which calculate 98.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 173.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +240.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 98.58% for stock’s current value.

Equillium, Inc. (EQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for Equillium, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at EQ for having 1.73 Million shares of worth $5.1 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 619.84 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.68 Million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 813750 shares of worth $2.21 Million or 4.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 619.84 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.14 Million in the company or a holder of 3.51% of company’s stock.