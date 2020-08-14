In last trading session, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw 3,296,763 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.02 trading at -$0.44 or -3.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $340.93 Million. That closing price of BLNK’s stock is at a discount of -32.3% from its 52-week high price of $14.58 and is indicating a premium of 88.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.88%, in the last five days BLNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 07 when the stock touched $12.26- price level, adding 10.15% to its value on the day. Blink Charging Co.’s shares saw a change of 492.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.53% in past 5-day. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) showed a performance of 83.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.35 Million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Blink Charging Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +376.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.7% while that of industry is 5.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -11.1% in the current quarter and calculating 20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 110.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.23 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $716Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 71.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35 institutions for Blink Charging Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BLNK for having 760.98 Thousand shares of worth $1.32 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 3.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 382.84 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $662.31 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 521114 shares of worth $901.53 Thousand or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 201.1 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $347.9 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.