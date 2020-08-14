In recent trading session, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw 1,996,195 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.94 trading at -$0.16 or -1.32% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $13.01 Billion. That current trading price of MT’s stock is at a discount of -58.21% from its 52-week high price of $18.89 and is indicating a premium of 44.39% from its 52-week low price of $6.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ArcelorMittal (MT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.32%, in the last five days MT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the stock touched $12.70- price level, adding 6.14% to its value on the day. ArcelorMittal’s shares saw a change of -32.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.36% in past 5-day. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) showed a performance of 0.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.01 Million shares which calculate 1.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +77.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.24% for stock’s current value.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.42 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.89 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $16.63 Billion and $15.51 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -31.4% while estimating it to be -16.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -148% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%