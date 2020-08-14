In recent trading session, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) saw 2,265,034 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.34 trading at $0.32 or 4.56% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.53 Billion. That current trading price of AM’s stock is at a discount of -15.12% from its 52-week high price of $8.45 and is indicating a premium of 76.98% from its 52-week low price of $1.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.21 in the current quarter.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.56%, in the last five days AM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $7.60-3 price level, adding 3.36% to its value on the day. Antero Midstream Corporation’s shares saw a change of -3.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.84% in past 5-day. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) showed a performance of 38.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.69 Million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.57 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -10.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.88% for stock’s current value.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Antero Midstream Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +52.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -153.57% while that of industry is -22.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 136.8% in the current quarter and calculating 175.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $203.09 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $207.59 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $266.09 Million and $239.07 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -23.7% while estimating it to be -13.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -343.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 17.28%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.23 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 316 institutions for Antero Midstream Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AM for having 70.98 Million shares of worth $149.05 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 14.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 26.89 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.46 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 19099166 shares of worth $91.29 Million or 4.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.71 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $70.33 Million in the company or a holder of 3.09% of company’s stock.