In last trading session, Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) saw 1,048,162 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.13 trading at -$0.63 or -2.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.41 Billion. That closing price of ARNC’s stock is at a discount of -54.86% from its 52-week high price of $34.27 and is indicating a premium of 73.79% from its 52-week low price of $5.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arconic Corporation (ARNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.97% for stock’s current value.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.41 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.56 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.09%