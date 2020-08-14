In last trading session, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw 1,551,437 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at $0.15 or 5.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.88 Million. That closing price of LPTH’s stock is at a discount of -59.67% from its 52-week high price of $4.87 and is indicating a premium of 82.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 801.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.17%, in the last five days LPTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $3.38-9 price level, adding 9.76% to its value on the day. LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 320.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.17% in past 5-day. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) showed a performance of 8.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 183.81 Million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -390.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%