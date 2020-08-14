In recent trading session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw 1,306,216 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at $0 or 0.22% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $50.68 Million. That current trading price of CJJD’s stock is at a discount of -164.12% from its 52-week high price of $3.46 and is indicating a premium of 19.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 876.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 434.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +434.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 434.35% for stock’s current value.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -38.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -453.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%