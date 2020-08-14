In recent trading session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw 1,293,433 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.39 trading at -$0.86 or -16.48% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $53.26 Million. That current trading price of ACER’s stock is at a discount of -65.15% from its 52-week high price of $7.25 and is indicating a premium of 75.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 425.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -16.48%, in the last five days ACER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $5.66-1 price level, adding 19.71% to its value on the day. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16% in past 5-day. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) showed a performance of 46.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 348.98 Million shares which calculate 0.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 127.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +127.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 127.79% for stock’s current value.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66 institutions for Acer Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACER for having 990.66 Thousand shares of worth $1.97 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 9.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 389.73 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $775.55 Thousand.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 106325 shares of worth $255.18 Thousand or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 96.21 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $230.89 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.94% of company’s stock.