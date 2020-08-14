In last trading session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw 3,130,669 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.02 trading at $0.04 or 2.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $394.29 Million. That closing price of JFU’s stock is at a discount of -636.63% from its 52-week high price of $14.88 and is indicating a premium of 12.87% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 682.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.02%, in the last five days JFU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $2.15-6 price level, adding 6.07% to its value on the day. 9F Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.88% in past 5-day. 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) showed a performance of -16.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63.2 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 350.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +350.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 350.5% for stock’s current value.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -240.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.22%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for 9F Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at JFU for having 29.98 Thousand shares of worth $283.26 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 0.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Northern Trust Corporation, which was holding about 11.67 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.32 Thousand.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Emerging Asia Pacific ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17284 shares of worth $108.03 Thousand or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.69 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $79.32 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.