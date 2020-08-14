In last trading session, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) saw 8,798,215 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.03 trading at $0.07 or 3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.04 Million. That closing price of PRTY’s stock is at a discount of -263.05% from its 52-week high price of $7.37 and is indicating a premium of 87.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.57%, in the last five days PRTY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $2.24-9 price level, adding 9.38% to its value on the day. Party City Holdco Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.54% in past 5-day. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) showed a performance of 62.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.21 Million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Party City Holdco Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -23.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -236.96% while that of industry is 6.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -39.3% in the current quarter and calculating -41.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -22% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $489.28 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $670.99 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $540.23 Million and $731.55 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.4% while estimating it to be -8.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -69% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -557.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.16%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 162 institutions for Party City Holdco Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at PRTY for having 10.67 Million shares of worth $4.89 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 11.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 10.08 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.62 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2542218 shares of worth $1.17 Million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $636.61 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.