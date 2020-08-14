In recent trading session, China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) saw 23,314,106 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.15 trading at $0.3 or 10.7% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.95 Million. That current trading price of CREG’s stock is at a discount of -134.92% from its 52-week high price of $7.4 and is indicating a premium of 49.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 164.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 327.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.7%, in the last five days CREG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $4.85-3 price level, adding 30.93% to its value on the day. China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 19.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.92% in past 5-day. China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) showed a performance of 46.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.17 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $350 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11011.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $350 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $350. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11011.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11011.11% for stock’s current value.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%