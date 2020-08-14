In last trading session, Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) saw 19,766,347 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.22 trading at $0.03 or 0.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.35 Billion. That closing price of CCL’s stock is at a discount of -241.26% from its 52-week high price of $51.94 and is indicating a premium of 48.75% from its 52-week low price of $7.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 47.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.22 in the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.2%, in the last five days CCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $16.52- price level, adding 7.87% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s shares saw a change of -70.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.45% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) showed a performance of -0.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 125.71 Million shares which calculate 2.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.66 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.93 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +57.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.76% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carnival Corporation & Plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -64.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -264.32% while that of industry is -29. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -184.4% in the current quarter and calculating -398.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -69.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $256.09 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $676.85 Million in the next quarter that will end in November 01, 2020. Company posted $6.53 Billion and $4.78 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -96.1% while estimating it to be -85.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%