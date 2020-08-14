In last trading session, Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) saw 2,231,250 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.99 trading at $0.07 or 7.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.97 Million. That closing price of BGI’s stock is at a discount of -98.99% from its 52-week high price of $1.97 and is indicating a premium of 67.68% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 140.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Birks Group Inc. (BGI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.86%, in the last five days BGI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 12.21% to its value on the day. Birks Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.42% in past 5-day. Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) showed a performance of -9.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.13 Million shares which calculate 42.85 days to cover the short interests.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%