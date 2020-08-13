In last trading session, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw 9,616,713 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.15 or -9.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $95.33 Million. That closing price of ZSAN’s stock is at a discount of -130.94% from its 52-week high price of $3.21 and is indicating a premium of 70.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.405. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.74%, in the last five days ZSAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 07 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 15.24% to its value on the day. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares saw a change of -8.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.73% in past 5-day. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) showed a performance of 69.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.99 Million shares which calculate 1.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 211.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +403.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 43.88% for stock’s current value.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%