In last trading session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw 1,684,629 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.53 trading at -$0.48 or -1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15Billion. That closing price of ZI’s stock is at a discount of -67.14% from its 52-week high price of $64.4 and is indicating a premium of 16.69% from its 52-week low price of $32.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $63. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +63.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.79% for stock’s current value.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $116.67 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $121.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -172.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 42.54%