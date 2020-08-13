In last trading session, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) saw 7,961,458 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.04 trading at -$0.35 or -10.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $651.02 Million. That closing price of ZIOP’s stock is at a discount of -87.5% from its 52-week high price of $5.7 and is indicating a premium of 40.79% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.32%, in the last five days ZIOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $3.66-1 price level, adding 16.94% to its value on the day. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.6% in past 5-day. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) showed a performance of -9.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.13 Million shares which calculate 16.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.93 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +146.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.32% for stock’s current value.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -173.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%