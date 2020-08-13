In last trading session, iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) saw 53,453,721 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -5.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at -$0.31 or -11.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $352.52 Million. That closing price of IBIO’s stock is at a discount of -204.08% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 97.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iBio, Inc. (IBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -11.23%, in the last five days IBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $4.65-4 price level, adding 47.31% to its value on the day. iBio, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 883.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -44.19% in past 5-day. iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) showed a performance of 10.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.23 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 26.53% for stock’s current value.

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%