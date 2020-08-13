In last trading session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw 10,806,708 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.81 trading at $1.71 or 4.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.22 Billion. That closing price of NKLA’s stock is at a discount of -119.55% from its 52-week high price of $93.99 and is indicating a premium of 76.01% from its 52-week low price of $10.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nikola Corporation (NKLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.16%, in the last five days NKLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $45.72- price level, adding 6.36% to its value on the day. Nikola Corporation’s shares saw a change of 314.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.21% in past 5-day. Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) showed a performance of -21.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.45 Million shares which calculate 0.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $79. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +84.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.12% for stock’s current value.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%