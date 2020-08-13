In last trading session, Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) saw 3,278,176 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.89 trading at $0.02 or 2.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $310.13 Million. That closing price of GPL’s stock is at a discount of -17.98% from its 52-week high price of $1.05 and is indicating a premium of 74.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.01%, in the last five days GPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 15.22% to its value on the day. Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares saw a change of 74.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.18% in past 5-day. Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) showed a performance of 44.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.16 Million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +124.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 23.6% for stock’s current value.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.36 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33% while estimating it to be 3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -458.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%