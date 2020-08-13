In last trading session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) saw 1,444,894 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.07 trading at $6.47 or 11.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.76 Billion. That closing price of TWST’s stock is at a discount of -15.53% from its 52-week high price of $71.71 and is indicating a premium of 70.16% from its 52-week low price of $18.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 568.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 544.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.64%, in the last five days TWST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 07 when the stock touched $71.71- price level, adding 13.44% to its value on the day. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s shares saw a change of 195.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.59% in past 5-day. Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) showed a performance of 13.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.81 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Twist Bioscience Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +100.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.87% while that of industry is 12.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.2% in the current quarter and calculating 60.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.5 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.43 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $15.74 Million and $16.07 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 43% while estimating it to be 64.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -46.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 183 institutions for Twist Bioscience Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at TWST for having 3.13 Million shares of worth $141.68 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 2.8 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.55 Million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity OTC Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1031784 shares of worth $39.16 Million or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 919.44 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $34.89 Million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.