In last trading session, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) saw 4,537,067 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.45 trading at -$0.02 or -2.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $456.37 Million. That closing price of PLM’s stock is at a discount of -115.56% from its 52-week high price of $0.97 and is indicating a premium of 66.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.68%, in the last five days PLM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $0.5198 price level, adding 12.81% to its value on the day. PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares saw a change of 78.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.12% in past 5-day. PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) showed a performance of 5.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.09 Million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 233.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 233.33% for stock’s current value.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -83.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%