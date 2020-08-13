In recent trading session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw 3,206,119 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.12 trading at -$2.87 or -7.76% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $26.66 Billion. That current trading price of ZTO’s stock is at a discount of -14.27% from its 52-week high price of $38.99 and is indicating a premium of 44.34% from its 52-week low price of $18.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.76%, in the last five days ZTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 07 when the stock touched $37.40- price level, adding 8.89% to its value on the day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s shares saw a change of 45.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.21% in past 5-day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) showed a performance of -7.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.52 Million shares which calculate 4.22 days to cover the short interests.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +51.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.15% while that of industry is -18.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.5% in the current quarter and calculating 20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $894.28 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.19 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $752.42 Million and $978.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.9% while estimating it to be 21.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.49%