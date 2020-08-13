In last trading session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw 1,171,320 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.87 trading at $0.24 or 3.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $525.6 Million. That closing price of WIMI’s stock is at a discount of -274.84% from its 52-week high price of $29.5 and is indicating a premium of 59.34% from its 52-week low price of $3.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.65% for stock’s current value.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%