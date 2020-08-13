In last trading session, Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw 5,369,520 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.02 trading at $0.48 or 3.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.55 Billion. That closing price of SONO’s stock is at a discount of -27.18% from its 52-week high price of $17.83 and is indicating a premium of 53.07% from its 52-week low price of $6.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.55%, in the last five days SONO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $15.59- price level, adding 10.07% to its value on the day. Sonos, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.89% in past 5-day. Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) showed a performance of -7.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.94 Million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.67% for stock’s current value.

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sonos, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 640% while that of industry is -12.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.1% in the current quarter and calculating 21.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $284.77 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $570.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $294.16 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3.2%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 246 institutions for Sonos, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the top institutional holder at SONO for having 13.85 Million shares of worth $117.41 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 12.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.01 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.93 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1888419 shares of worth $16.01 Million or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.72 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.55 Million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.