In last trading session, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw 6,423,937 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.56 trading at $3.52 or 17.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.8 Billion. That closing price of MCRB’s stock is at a discount of -40.07% from its 52-week high price of $33 and is indicating a premium of 89.3% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.56%, in the last five days MCRB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $33.00- price level, adding 28.61% to its value on the day. Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 582.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved 446.64% in past 5-day. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) showed a performance of 422.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.92 Million shares which calculate 3.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +74.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.87% for stock’s current value.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.52 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.84 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $7.03 Million and $7.62 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7% while estimating it to be 2.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 120 institutions for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at MCRB for having 21.57 Million shares of worth $77.01 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 28.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 12.48 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.4 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5804669 shares of worth $21.36 Million or 7.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.63 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.43 Million in the company or a holder of 3.45% of company’s stock.