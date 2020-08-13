In last trading session, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw 1,345,197 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at $0.03 or 2.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $167.51 Million. That closing price of OTLK’s stock is at a discount of -60.96% from its 52-week high price of $2.189 and is indicating a premium of 63.31% from its 52-week low price of $0.499. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.26%, in the last five days OTLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $1.4 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 130.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.26% in past 5-day. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) showed a performance of -4.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.06 Million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 363.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +561.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 138.97% for stock’s current value.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $160Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%