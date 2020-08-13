In recent trading session, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw 1,200,105 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.8 trading at $0.03 or 3.75% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $6.13 Million. That current trading price of OBLN’s stock is at a discount of -221.25% from its 52-week high price of $2.57 and is indicating a premium of 22.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 252.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 585.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.75%, in the last five days OBLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $0.849 price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.53% in past 5-day. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) showed a performance of 14.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 333.35 Million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.75 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -6.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -6.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.25% for stock’s current value.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -58.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.5% in the current quarter and calculating 89.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -54.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 74.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%