In recent trading session, NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) saw 73,917,668 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.73 trading at $2.88 or 155.68% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $13.12 Million. That current trading price of NTN’s stock is at a discount of -42.71% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 80.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 93.97 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 825.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 155.68%, in the last five days NTN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $4.97 price level, adding 12.68% to its value on the day. NTN Buzztime, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 97.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 104.71% in past 5-day. NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) showed a performance of 135.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.58 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +16.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 16.28% for stock’s current value.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.16 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.13 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2019. Company posted $5.76 Million and $5.65 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.3% while estimating it to be 8.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -601.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%