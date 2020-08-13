In recent trading session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw 2,835,004 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.47 trading at -$0.22 or -4.69% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $658.86 Million. That current trading price of NAT’s stock is at a discount of -101.34% from its 52-week high price of $9 and is indicating a premium of 62.86% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.69%, in the last five days NAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $4.78-6 price level, adding 6.17% to its value on the day. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares saw a change of -8.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.33% in past 5-day. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) showed a performance of 3.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.48 Million shares which calculate 2.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +78.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -68.68% for stock’s current value.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nordic American Tankers Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +31.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -942.86% while that of industry is 4.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 354.5% in the current quarter and calculating 120% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.35 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $74.68 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $30.65 Million and $35.18 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 207.8% while estimating it to be 112.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 89.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 17 and August 17, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.94%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.56 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.49%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 212 institutions for Nordic American Tankers Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NAT for having 8.1 Million shares of worth $36.68 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 5.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 5.27 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.85 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2998876 shares of worth $18.05 Million or 2.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.41 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.47 Million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.