In last trading session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw 76,220,601 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.36 trading at $0.37 or 2.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.82 Billion. That closing price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -23.05% from its 52-week high price of $16.44 and is indicating a premium of 91.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 97.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 117.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc. (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.85%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $15.45- price level, adding 13.53% to its value on the day. NIO Inc.’s shares saw a change of 232.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.02% in past 5-day. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -10.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 127.12 Million shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +228.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -39.87% while that of industry is -21.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.5% in the current quarter and calculating 46.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 82.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $588.72 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $687.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $262.47 Million and $406.99 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 124.3% while estimating it to be 69% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28%

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 310 institutions for NIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 101.74 Million shares of worth $282.85 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 63.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 31.62 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 19.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.9 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17591617 shares of worth $70.01 Million or 10.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.95 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $44.16 Million in the company or a holder of 8.09% of company’s stock.