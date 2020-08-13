In last trading session, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) saw 2,007,805 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at -$0.03 or -1.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $266.63 Million. That closing price of MNLO’s stock is at a discount of -370.44% from its 52-week high price of $7.48 and is indicating a premium of 37.11% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.85%, in the last five days MNLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $1.71 price level, adding 7.02% to its value on the day. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.82% in past 5-day. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) showed a performance of -4.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.34 Million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 316.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +843.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 88.68% for stock’s current value.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.04 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.18 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103 institutions for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at MNLO for having 6.64 Million shares of worth $17.79 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 3.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.84 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.3 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1006646 shares of worth $1.83 Million or 0.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 505.35 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.35 Million in the company or a holder of 0.3% of company’s stock.