In last trading session, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw 1,041,210 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.37 trading at -$1.34 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.52 Billion. That closing price of RAMP’s stock is at a discount of -5.55% from its 52-week high price of $56.33 and is indicating a premium of 56.08% from its 52-week low price of $23.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 829.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.45%, in the last five days RAMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $56.33- price level, adding 5.25% to its value on the day. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.01% in past 5-day. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) showed a performance of 14.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.67 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.91% for stock’s current value.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.82% while that of industry is 10.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.9% in the current quarter and calculating 166.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100.37 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $112.85 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.5%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 305 institutions for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RAMP for having 7.97 Million shares of worth $262.53 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 12.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC, which was holding about 6.75 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $286.84 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1890938 shares of worth $62.25 Million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $61.84 Million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.