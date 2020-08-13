In last trading session, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw 5,393,887 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at -$0.05 or -2.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.76 Million. That closing price of LPCN’s stock is at a discount of -66.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.45 and is indicating a premium of 85.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.301. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.36%, in the last five days LPCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $2.25-8 price level, adding 8% to its value on the day. Lipocine Inc.’s shares saw a change of 437.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.61% in past 5-day. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) showed a performance of 54.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.73 Million shares which calculate 0.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +44.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 44.93% for stock’s current value.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.76% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Lipocine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LPCN for having 1.07 Million shares of worth $511.87 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 1.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 805.44 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $386.61 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 618404 shares of worth $296.83 Thousand or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 406.01 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $194.88 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.