In last trading session, Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) saw 5,598,262 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.66 trading at -$0.34 or -2.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.1 Billion. That closing price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -27.08% from its 52-week high price of $19.9 and is indicating a premium of 100% from its 52-week low price of $0. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Li Auto Inc (LI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.14% for stock’s current value.

Li Auto Inc (LI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -119.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%