In last trading session, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw 1,355,929 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.6 trading at -$0.13 or -7.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.94 Million. That closing price of KOPN’s stock is at a discount of -35% from its 52-week high price of $2.16 and is indicating a premium of 88.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -7.51%, in the last five days KOPN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 07 when the stock touched $1.89 price level, adding 15.34% to its value on the day. Kopin Corporation’s shares saw a change of 298.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.98% in past 5-day. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) showed a performance of 23.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.92 Million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kopin Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +298.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -75.68% while that of industry is -12.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.46 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6.14 Million and $8.73 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.4% while estimating it to be 8.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for Kopin Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at KOPN for having 7.36 Million shares of worth $2.57 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 8.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.98 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.04 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1867120 shares of worth $652Thousand or 2.2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 979.35 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $341.99 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.