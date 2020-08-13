In last trading session, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) saw 25,549,103 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at -$0.03 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.46 Million. That closing price of KTOV’s stock is at a discount of -92% from its 52-week high price of $1.44 and is indicating a premium of 70.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.45%, in the last five days KTOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $0.967 price level, adding 22.45% to its value on the day. Kitov Pharma Ltd’s shares saw a change of -3.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.21% in past 5-day. Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) showed a performance of -8.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.77 Million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 300% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +300% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 300% for stock’s current value.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Kitov Pharma Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at KTOV for having 3.46 Million shares of worth $1.06 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 2.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 1.98 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $604.54 Thousand.