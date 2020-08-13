In recent trading session, Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) saw 4,092,557 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.99 trading at -$0.28 or -1.65% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.48 Billion. That current trading price of PSTG’s stock is at a discount of -20.66% from its 52-week high price of $20.5 and is indicating a premium of 53.33% from its 52-week low price of $7.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.65%, in the last five days PSTG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $17.97- price level, adding 5.21% to its value on the day. Pure Storage, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.16% in past 5-day. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) showed a performance of 1.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.43 Million shares which calculate 5.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +53.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.71% for stock’s current value.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $395.34 Million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $443.83 Million in the next quarter that will end in October 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 331 institutions for Pure Storage, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PSTG for having 21.54 Million shares of worth $264.99 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 8.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 20.29 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $249.55 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13096977 shares of worth $161.09 Million or 4.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.89 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $121.33 Million in the company or a holder of 2.6% of company’s stock.