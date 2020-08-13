In last trading session, Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) saw 1,062,638 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.1 trading at $0.03 or 0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $175.38 Million. That closing price of MBIO’s stock is at a discount of -56.45% from its 52-week high price of $4.85 and is indicating a premium of 42.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.98%, in the last five days MBIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $3.49-1 price level, adding 11.17% to its value on the day. Mustang Bio, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.06% in past 5-day. Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) showed a performance of -2.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 752.52 Million shares which calculate 730.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 190.32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +319.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 125.81% for stock’s current value.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88 institutions for Mustang Bio, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MBIO for having 1.94 Million shares of worth $5.2 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 4.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 1.93 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.15 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 808613 shares of worth $2.17 Million or 1.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 587.99 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.62 Million in the company or a holder of 1.4% of company’s stock.